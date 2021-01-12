Analyzing Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) & AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get AT&T alerts:

This table compares AT&T and Tele2 AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 6.84% 13.03% 4.66% Tele2 AB (publ) 4.64% 10.90% 4.76%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AT&T and Tele2 AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 4 7 13 0 2.38 Tele2 AB (publ) 0 3 8 1 2.83

AT&T presently has a consensus target price of $32.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than Tele2 AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AT&T and Tele2 AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $181.19 billion 1.14 $13.90 billion $3.57 8.09 Tele2 AB (publ) $2.93 billion 3.05 $529.32 million $0.20 33.46

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Tele2 AB (publ). AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tele2 AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. AT&T pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tele2 AB (publ) pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AT&T has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. AT&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

AT&T has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AT&T beats Tele2 AB (publ) on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital and video advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and Internet of things solutions, such as connectivity solutions, APN/VPN connections, SIM cards, professional services, and education and training services. It has operations in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Germany. Tele2 AB (publ) has collaboration with Cisco on Connectivity Management Platform 2CONTROL. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.