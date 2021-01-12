Analyzing Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) & 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -258.66% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -124.50% -68.96%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 9 Meters Biopharma and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 1 0 1 0 2.00

9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.32%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$27.05 million N/A N/A Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$255.13 million ($13.98) -2.50

Summary

9 Meters Biopharma beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease. The company also develops NM-003, a proprietary long-acting GLP-2 agonist; and NM-004, a double-cleaved mesalamine with an immunomodulator for developing rare and/or orphan indications. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

