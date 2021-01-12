Analyzing Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Westech Capital (OTCMKTS:WTECQ)

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Westech Capital (OTCMKTS:WTECQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Navient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Westech Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Navient and Westech Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 9.65% 25.22% 0.67% Westech Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navient and Westech Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $5.53 billion 0.37 $597.00 million $2.64 4.16 Westech Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Westech Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Navient and Westech Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 0 2 5 0 2.71 Westech Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navient currently has a consensus price target of $12.07, indicating a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Navient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Westech Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Navient has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westech Capital has a beta of 16.7, meaning that its share price is 1,570% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navient beats Westech Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also holds, originates, and acquires consumer loans; and performs servicing activities on its own education loan portfolio, including private education loans, and private education refinance loans. In addition, the company offers revenue cycle management and business processing services; and healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, and consulting engagement for federal, state, and municipal clients; public authorities; and healthcare organizations. Further, it provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, and other healthcare providers; and corporate liquidity portfolio and debt repurchase services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Westech Capital

Westech Capital Corp. operates as a financial services holding company. The company, through its subsidiary, provides brokerage and investment banking services. Its services include analysis of distressed and high yield corporate debt, high yield municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and special situation securities; fixed income and equity instruments brokerage and trading; and corporate finance and strategic advisory services to middle-market companies. Westech Capital Corp. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On August 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of Westech Capital Corp. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 14, 2016.

