Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $156.92

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $9,333,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,567,049.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,560. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

