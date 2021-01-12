Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $156.92

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.63.
Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.
In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $9,333,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,567,049.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,560. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
