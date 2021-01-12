Analysts Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Target Price at $16.97

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tenaris by 704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,007,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenaris by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 448,067 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

