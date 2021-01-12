Analysts Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT at $32.44

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SHC opened at $25.55 on Friday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

