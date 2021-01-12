Analysts Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price at $187.77

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.40. 29,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.94. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.85 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,145 shares of company stock worth $40,267,846 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Seagen by 4.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 23.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 22.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

