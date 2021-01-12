Analysts Set Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price at $109.22

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.22.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of -158.25 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $187.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

