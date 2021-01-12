Analysts Set Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target at $17.80

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immatics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Immatics alerts:

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $10.52 on Friday. Immatics has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.