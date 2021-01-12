Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Price Target at €122.91

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €127.91 ($150.48).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock traded down €3.20 ($3.76) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €132.35 ($155.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €101.21. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

