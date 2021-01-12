Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Price Target at €122.91

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €127.91 ($150.48).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock traded down €3.20 ($3.76) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €132.35 ($155.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €101.21. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

