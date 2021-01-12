Analysts Set Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Target Price at €62.00

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.00 ($72.94).

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of BN stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €52.68 ($61.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,629,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.50. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.