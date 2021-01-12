Analysts Set Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Target Price at €62.00

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.00 ($72.94).

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of BN stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €52.68 ($61.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,629,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.50. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

