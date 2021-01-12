Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) PT at $15.85

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

