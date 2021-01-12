Analysts Offer Predictions for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.72.

NYSE:PNC opened at $159.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 139,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.