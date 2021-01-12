Analysts Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Moderna reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $117.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. Moderna has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,503,868 shares in the company, valued at $741,571,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 494,122 shares of company stock valued at $53,997,781. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $32,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.