Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.28 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of BRP opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.02.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

