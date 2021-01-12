Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $4,323,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $2,665,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $271,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. 55,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,360. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

