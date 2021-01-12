Analysts Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,314 shares of company stock worth $21,479,025 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth $168,328,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6,673.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 61.2% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,016 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

