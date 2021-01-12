Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.87 Million

Brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post sales of $122.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.14 million and the lowest is $120.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $98.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $443.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.20 million to $447.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $680.50 million, with estimates ranging from $593.08 million to $777.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after acquiring an additional 499,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 160,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 887,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,880. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.44.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

