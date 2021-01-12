Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.45. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 512.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

