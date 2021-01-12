Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report sales of $460.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $474.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $447.82 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $417.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PZZA. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.33. 307,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,946. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.06, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.51.

Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

