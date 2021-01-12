Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $13.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $14.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.96.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $14.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $516.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,303. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $522.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.57 and its 200-day moving average is $385.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

