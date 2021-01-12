Analysts Anticipate CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) will report sales of $50,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $230,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $250,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.24 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 111.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 127,448 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter worth about $377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 210.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 262.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 544,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,025. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.71.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

