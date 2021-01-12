Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amundi presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $$83.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. Amundi has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

