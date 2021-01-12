Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of AMPH opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $927.75 million, a P/E ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after acquiring an additional 291,461 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,251 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,215,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

