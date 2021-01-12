AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Trading 30% Higher

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) shares traded up 30% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.42. 6,926,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 3,006,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

About AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

