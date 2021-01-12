Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARREF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 64,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,335. The company has a market capitalization of $115.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

