American Water Works Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,758 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,429% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

