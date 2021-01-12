American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

