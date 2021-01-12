American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in American Electric Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

