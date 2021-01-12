Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,114.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,185.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3,154.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.85.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

