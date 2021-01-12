Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AWCMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Alumina alerts:

Shares of Alumina stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Alumina has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.