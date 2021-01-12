Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Altius Minerals from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of ATUSF stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

