Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Major Shareholder Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) major shareholder Hets Llc sold 500 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hets Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Hets Llc sold 500 shares of Altabancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of Altabancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Hets Llc sold 500 shares of Altabancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $13,550.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Hets Llc sold 500 shares of Altabancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $13,535.00.

NASDAQ ALTA traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter worth $789,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter worth $402,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $5,317,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

