alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AOX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.25 ($15.59) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.62 ($18.37).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €14.03 ($16.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.32 and a 200 day moving average of €12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

