Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Alstom stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,362. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

