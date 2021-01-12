Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,809.25.

GOOG opened at $1,766.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,769.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,608.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

