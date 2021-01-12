Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $2,200.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

GOOG stock opened at $1,766.72 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,769.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,608.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

