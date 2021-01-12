Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $22.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,734.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,764.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,604.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

