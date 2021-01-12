Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

GOOG stock traded down $23.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,743.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,769.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,608.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

