Alpha Quark Token Reaches One Day Volume of $832,855.00 (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00004882 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $832,855.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00109466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00256017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061528 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,867.11 or 0.88190881 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,250 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

