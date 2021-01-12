Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) Shares Down 0.7%

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.23. Approximately 3,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 315,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 161,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 777,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter.

