Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.63. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 26,875 shares.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

