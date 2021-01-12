Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
ALSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.29.
NYSE ALSN opened at $42.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 68,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
Further Reading: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.