Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE ALSN opened at $42.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 68,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

