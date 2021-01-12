Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.86

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as low as $4.81. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 821,372 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

