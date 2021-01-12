Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.86

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as low as $4.81. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 821,372 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.
About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
