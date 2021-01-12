Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Sets New 12-Month High at $932.00

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 932 ($12.18) and last traded at GBX 924 ($12.07), with a volume of 348679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 925 ($12.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 900.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 839.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L)’s payout ratio is 25.18%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 59 shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 896 ($11.71) per share, for a total transaction of £528.64 ($690.67).

About Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

