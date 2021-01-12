Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.92% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.