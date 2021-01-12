Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alexander & Baldwin.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alexander & Baldwin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $17.01. 13,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

