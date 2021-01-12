Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.78.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $48.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.