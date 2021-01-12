Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.9% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $13.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,232.00. 1,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,893. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,011.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

