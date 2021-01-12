Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.9% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after acquiring an additional 247,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.46. 17,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.